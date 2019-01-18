Wilmer Valderama is so cute... and he bought his mom a house!

Wilmer Valderama buys mother house, she doesn't believe him!

January 18, 2019
Amanda Casey

© Admedia, Inc

Categories: 
Celebrity News

Wilmer Valderama is mostly known for being the goofy character Fes from That 70's Show. But that Fes money put him in a position to do this!!

I just love how his mother literally swears at him! What a sweet son. And what a beautiful relationship between the two.

Tags: 
Wilmer Valderama
buys house for mom