Wilmer Valderama is so cute... and he bought his mom a house!
January 18, 2019
Wilmer Valderama is mostly known for being the goofy character Fes from That 70's Show. But that Fes money put him in a position to do this!!
After the shock came the tears.. she deserves the world.. I wouldn’t be, if it wasn’t for her life long sacrifice.. #ILoveMyMother #AmericanDream pic.twitter.com/NjtJjF5XCs— Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 18, 2019
I just love how his mother literally swears at him! What a sweet son. And what a beautiful relationship between the two.