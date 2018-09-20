No deodorant, ripped my pants, #worstdayever

So I got to work and noticed my brand new jeans had a huge rip in the you know what area.

Then I realized I forgot to put on deodorant!! Truly feeling like the #worstdayever!

I decided to give myself some perspective.To Twitter we go!

1) When you get all the way home with your food and realize it's not right!

2) When you see something you didn't want to!

3) When they forget those important days.

4) When you order pizza and it gets smushed! (Click translate for this one, although there really is no need to translate the language of pizza)

Tuve un día tremendamente largo, moría de hambre, pedí pizza, tardó años y miren qué me llegó --#worstdayever pic.twitter.com/XljiYkGmDS — Petite Marianne (@PsiqueInfinita) September 12, 2018

5) When Red Panda's unicycle gets stolen!!

6) When even your kids make fun of you for not getting any!

My son just asked me 'Why do not very much girls ever come to your house, Daddy?' -- #worstdayever -- — Newton Faulkner (@NewtonFaulkner) July 26, 2017

7) When Instagram is down.

#instagram is down. My life is over. How will anyone know what I'm eating for lunch today? ------ #worstdayever — Lucie Love (@LucieLove) April 24, 2017

8) When you just want to drink your drink!!

my waitress just poured water into my sprite #worstdayever — Emma Coady (@emkat701) December 30, 2016

9) When you had tickets for last night's show.

10) When your mom lets you down.