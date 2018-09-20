No deodorant, ripped my pants, #worstdayever
Amanda's having a bad day, but so are these people!
So I got to work and noticed my brand new jeans had a huge rip in the you know what area.
Then I realized I forgot to put on deodorant!! Truly feeling like the #worstdayever!
I decided to give myself some perspective.To Twitter we go!
1) When you get all the way home with your food and realize it's not right!
@ChipotleTweets, just drove 20 minutes one way and you forgot the salad dressing! #worstdayever #itsruined #fixit pic.twitter.com/wE2odskDZm— Matthew (@MatthewSites89) September 13, 2018
2) When you see something you didn't want to!
I saw Craig's butt by accident ----------------------#awkward #old #Facebook #eww #gross #photos #worstdayever #rank ---- I think it was from 2007 ---- pic.twitter.com/TMqj0F3mo5— Sarah-Jane Giles (@Sarah281Jane) September 16, 2018
3) When they forget those important days.
Everyone forgot about my half birthday yesterday... FML! #fakefriends #fakefamily #justlike16candles #consideryourselfcutout #worstdayever— Brooke Finegold-- (@brookefinegold) September 11, 2018
4) When you order pizza and it gets smushed! (Click translate for this one, although there really is no need to translate the language of pizza)
Tuve un día tremendamente largo, moría de hambre, pedí pizza, tardó años y miren qué me llegó --#worstdayever pic.twitter.com/XljiYkGmDS— Petite Marianne (@PsiqueInfinita) September 12, 2018
5) When Red Panda's unicycle gets stolen!!
.@brianmnorman @TheRealZROB @jakereynolds24 Spread the word. Let’s catch these thieves. #Worstdayever #Dontmesswithalegend pic.twitter.com/Jn8jkruZYZ— Kyle Pottinger (@not_thefakeKP) February 3, 2018
6) When even your kids make fun of you for not getting any!
My son just asked me 'Why do not very much girls ever come to your house, Daddy?' -- #worstdayever --— Newton Faulkner (@NewtonFaulkner) July 26, 2017
7) When Instagram is down.
#instagram is down. My life is over. How will anyone know what I'm eating for lunch today? ------ #worstdayever— Lucie Love (@LucieLove) April 24, 2017
8) When you just want to drink your drink!!
my waitress just poured water into my sprite #worstdayever— Emma Coady (@emkat701) December 30, 2016
9) When you had tickets for last night's show.
Just found out our @garthbrooks tickets were for last night not tonight ---- @SaskTelCtr #yxe #worstdayever pic.twitter.com/vOmi8YEzeg— Samara (@samarakoenning) June 11, 2016
10) When your mom lets you down.
Big thanks to my mom for making my pb&j on moldy bread and packing me a jbox with no straw for my lunch today #WorstDayEver— B (@BrinaSchwehr) May 24, 2016