Young Boy Asks Pete Buttigieg Advice On Coming Out

February 25, 2020
Amanda Casey
Pete Buttigieg

A young boy allowed to ask one question of candidate Pete Buttigieg, asked about coming out. And the interaction had me in tears.

What a brave little man. I love it. My favorite thing that Pete said was "at least you know who you are." That resonated.

