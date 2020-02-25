Young Boy Asks Pete Buttigieg Advice On Coming Out

A young boy allowed to ask one question of candidate Pete Buttigieg, asked about coming out. And the interaction had me in tears.

WATCH: During a campaign rally, a 9-year-old boy asked Pete Buttigieg advice for coming out as gay – so, the candidate invited him up on stage. https://t.co/MDc1Pe1CDs pic.twitter.com/2XCT6BCgLe — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 24, 2020

What a brave little man. I love it. My favorite thing that Pete said was "at least you know who you are." That resonated.