On Sunday April 7th, celebrate Cleveland Rocks Day with Cleveland International Records at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

Special guest Steve Popovich, Jr. will be onsite to celebrate the re-launch of famed Cleveland International Records with a special listening of a new all-star compilation record.

Museum guests can view the 3-hour 1995 Concert for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and tour the Cleveland exhibit complete with Ian Hunter’s piano used to write the iconic song, “Cleveland Rocks.”

Check out more details here.

Program schedule

10am-5:30pm: Screening of the 1995 Concert for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (3-hour film on loop all day in Forest City Theater, Main Exhibit Hall)

1pm-2:30pm: Album Listening: Cleveland International Records – Cleveland RocksCD compilation (with special guest Steve Popovich, Jr) (Foster Theater, Level 4)