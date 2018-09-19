Avril Lavigne Releases New Music, 'Head Above Water,' About Her Battle With Lyme Disease

For the first time in three years, Avril Lavigne has released new music! The song is called 'Head Above Water.'

The song is about Avril's battle with Lyme disease in recent years. She even wrote a blog post about it on her website.

"This is me and my fight. One night, I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die. My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed 'God, please help to keep my head above the water. In that moment, the songwriting of this album began. It was like I tapped into something. It was a very spiritual experience. Lyrics flooded through me from that point on."

Avril co-wrote the song, which hinges on stark piano chords and her powerhouse vocals, to share the most intimate look at her experience and how she has emerged stronger than ever.

We're glad Avril is back and healthy and making music! Read more about her open and honest letter with fans here.

I wrote a letter to my fans on my website. https://t.co/R2PuqcKx0d pic.twitter.com/xbmS0WifO1 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) September 6, 2018

Coinciding with the music release, Avril is continuing to bring the strong messaging of Head Above Water through The Avril Lavigne Foundation. The Foundation has launched a charitable t-shirt campaign that will raise funds to directly impact individuals affected by Lyme that wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford treatment. Feeling the need to bring awareness to the severity of Lyme Disease, Avril and her Foundation have made the EXCLUSIVE #HeadAboveWater charitable t-shirt available below or by visiting TheAvrilLavigneFoundation.org.

The Avril Lavigne Foundation supports people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities. Through programs and grants, it provides funding, education and encouragement for its beneficiaries.