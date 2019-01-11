Oh No ... "Baby Shark" Now Has A Valentine's Day Song

The South Korean viral video "Baby Shark" owned 2018 with over 2 billion views, a dance challenge, and an Ellentribute. Now the children's song is swimming into 2019 with a Valentine's Day version of the hit.

The song already has over 13 million views! Looks like the madness of Baby Shark will never end!

Video of Valentine&#039;s Day Sharks❤️ | Baby Shark Valentine | Best Kids Songs | Pinkfong Songs for Children

This week, the original "Baby Shark" song debuted on the Billboard chart. The Pinkfong song didn't just squeak into the Hot 100 , it debuted at number 32, beating out songs from Lil Wayne, Ellie Goulding, and Miley Cyrus!

With the removal of several holiday songs from the chart, it has once again made it swimming season for the inescapable tune. While much of the chart success is due to the massive view count for the video the song is also being bought, delivering over 3,000 digital downloads during the past week.