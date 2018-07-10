The Bachelor Is Holding Auditions In Cleveland

Are you a single woman above the age of twenty-one seeking marriage? Are you fine with being recorded?

Well maybe you have a shot on being on the next season of the Bahcelor franchise! This includes The Bachelor and The Bachelorette

An open casting call is happening from 1-5 pm on Sunday, July 29th at the downtown Cleveland Marriott at Key Center, located at 1360 W. Mall Drive.

Check out the requiremenets for the audition here.

And of course audition here!