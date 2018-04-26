Baker Mayfield: 3 Things You Should Know About The New Browns Rookie QB

After much speculation, the Cleveland Browns have selected quarterback Baker Mayfield with the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft!

He’s absolutely smitten. The Browns’ newest hottie may have arms made of steel but he’s also got a heart of gold. He recently began dating Instagram model Emily Wilkinson and the things they post about each other will make you feel all warm inside. Or nauseous, whatever your stance on PDA is.

He’s got moves outside of the stadium. That’s right, dude can dance. There certainly is something special about a man who can throw the pigskin in tight pants, but there’s something even better about one with rhythm.

Video of Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma QB) Showing some moves

Video of Baker Mayfield lip syncs &#039;California Girls&#039; for Norman council PTA

His life changed when he met a young girl named Mackenzie. On a more serious note, Mayfield had his life change the second he met Mackenzie Asher. Asher, a young fan of his college football team, was fighting an awful form of leukemia. As part of her care, she was able to spend time with one of her favorite athletes and her bravery, courage and positivity inspired him to no end. The words I type in no way can give Asher the credit she deserves, nor will it show you the impact she made on Mayfield. Check out the video below for the whole story.