Barrio Releases New Taco Menu And Everything Looks Delicious

Barrio, one of Cleveland's contemporary culinary chain staples, has dropped a new menu, and to say we are shook is an understatement. Here's the full menu, but we're going to have to break it down piece to piece (to quote Kelly Clarkson).

We kept all your favorites and added some great new options to the build your own tacos menu! pic.twitter.com/pVkVY4TkzN — Barrio Tacos (@barriocleveland) April 16, 2018

First off there's a new taco shell on the menu called Bombshell which features bacon, so clearly that's going to be amazing. With queso and the classic soft/hard double shell combo, your tacos are going to be shielded with the tastiest ingredients.

Let's get to the meat of the menu (literally). Besides from the classic Cola-Cola Steak and Thai Chili Tofu, FIVE new proteins have dropped onto the menu and will definitely drop into your mouths when you build your taco.

The new proteins are: Braised Short Rib, Chili Spiced Ground Sirlion, Spice Rubbed Chicken, Jalapeno Lime Shrimp and Pan Seared Portobellos. Talk about a real March Madness situation to see which one I'm going to add to my taco!

While the cheeses stay the same, there are a few changes and noticable removals from the taco toppings. Your scantron sheet now has Carmelized Onions, Pico de Gallo and Napa Slaw. Our good friends red apple cabbage slaw and simpleton tomatoes are taking a back seat for now. One thing to note is that the Napa Slaw has a chimichurri aioli (Food tip, aioli is predominately a mayonoise base sauce).

There's one new sauce called 'Crack Sauce' described as a spicy house made ranch, rewarded with two 'jalepenos' for hotness. Barrio has added a new side: Pickled Jalapenos for those who want an extra spice.

With summer right around the corner, we are no doubt going to need plenty of margaritas! Barrio currently holds five locations: Downtown, Tremont, Lakewood, Cleveland Heights and Willoughby.