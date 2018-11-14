Science Says: Men With Beards Are Hot

A new study by the Journal of Evolutionary Biology confirmed what we already know: dudes with facial hair are hot.

More specifically, and I guess more scientific, the study showed that "men who have full beards are more attractive than men who are clean-shaven."

According to Yahoo, researchers asked upwards of 8,000 women to rate men on their attractiveness as a long-term romantic partner. The results were (not) shocking.

Heavy stubble came in as most attractive. By definition, stubble is considered heavy when a man goes 10 days without shaving.

Full beards came in second place, proving my point that the lumberjack style is SO in.

Light stubble, when a man goes without shaving for less than 10 days, came in third.

Clean-shaven, fresh out of the shower, ranked last. Is it because it makes them look younger?

Yahoo stated, rightfully so, that, “Beards consistently render men with an older, more masculine, socially dominant and aggressive appearance."

On a more Stone Age level, the study was also concluded that beards indicate a male's ability to successfully compete socially with other males "for resources." Seems we haven't progressed as a society as much as we thought!

And hey, just because this study says that facial hair is the way to go, doesn't mean that a clean-shaven look won't suit you. It's all about the style you want and what makes you feel most like yourself.

