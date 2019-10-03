LIST: Taco Day Specials On Friday, October 4th
Did someone say tacos!?
October 3, 2019
Tomorrow is National Taco Day.
The best way to celebrate is to have some tacos.
Here are the deals.
- Condado Tacos - Diners at their locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Michigan can get one free taco with any purchase.
- Long John Silvers - Yep, they have tacos too and you can get a free one of your choice - grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, or wild Alaska pollock - with any purchase on National Taco Day.
- On the Border - They’re serving up endless tacos for $8.99 and you can pay $2 extra to upgrade to southwest chicken or brisket tacos.
- Rubio’s Coastal Grill - You can score any taco for free when you buy a drink on October 4th and use this coupon.
- Taco Bell - Fans can give the gift of cheap tacos this National Taco Day. Just head to Taco Bell’s website and fill out a form with your pal’s name, email, and a personal message. It’ll cost you $5 and they’ll get a digital gift card to use for the “gift set” which includes two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.
- Taco Dumbo - The first 300 people who text their hotline - (646) 768-8218 - will get a free taco.
- Taco John’s - Use their rewards app on Friday to get a crispy beef taco at no charge.
- Tijuana Flats - They’re celebrating National Taco Day all weekend long! Starting Friday, you can get two tacos, chips, and a drink for $5.99 and the deal is good through Sunday, October 6th.