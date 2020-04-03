11th annual Cleveland Asian Festival - Cancelled

In light of the recent government guidance and growing health concerns due to COVID-19, we are saddened to announce the cancellation of the 11th annual Cleveland Asian Festival.

The decision to cancel the 2020 festival was a difficult one. As we monitored the rapidly growing situation, we recognized the importance of standing together in solidarity to keep our community healthy and safe during this difficult time. While the actual physical event has been canceled, the Cleveland Asian Festival is looking into other viable solutions to support economic growth to Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood and other ways to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May.

We will provide additional information when it becomes available.

Thank you for your continued support,

- The CAF Executive Committee & Producers