Cleveland International Film Festival Reinvents Itself For A Virtual Experience

44TH CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (CIFF)

REINVENTED

During this time when we are all striving to find new ways to connect, while also doing our part to keep ourselves and one another healthy and safe, the Cleveland International Film Festival is happy to announce CIFF44 has been reinvented. We have been able to create a space for our Film Festival Family to reunite to support and celebrate independent film and filmmakers.

To kick things off, CIFF44 is carrying out the tradition of releasing the highly anticipated Festival trailer today, which would have marked Opening Night of CIFF44. Sponsored by Jinny and John Johnson, the trailer was produced and created by the brilliant minds at Fusion Filmworks and features the song Miles To Go from local musicians Astronymer and Jul Big Green. To view the CIFF44 trailer, please visit clevelandfilm.org.

The Festival will also be launching its annual Challenge Match. In these times of enormous financial uncertainty, supporting each other when and where we are able is invaluable. Regardless of the amount, we promise your support will make a vast difference in creating the Festival’s road forward. There are prizes at every level of support, including the much-sought-after Challenge Match lapel buttons. To donate, please visit clevelandfilm.org/donate. There you will find full information on Challenge Match prizes. Please accept our most sincere thanks for your kind consideration.

Festival supporters also have the opportunity to purchase CIFF44 merchandise! These limited edition collector’s items, designed by the creative minds at Type Twenty Seven and Fusion Filmworks, include everything from coffee tumblers to t-shirts. To purchase CIFF44 swag, please visit clevelandfilm.org/merch.

To add to the virtual festivities, CIFF will be releasing new podcast episodes of CIFF Speaks. Listeners can join hosts Dee Perry and Aaron Spears as they talk film, do a handful of CIFF giveaways, and even invite special guests to join them to discuss all things CIFF. Find CIFF Speaks at clevelandfilm.org/ciffspeaks or on iTunes, Stitcher, or wherever you subscribe to your favorite podcasts.

The Festival is also pleased to announce that in April we will present our newest program: CIFF Streams! This program will give subscribers access to their own CIFF44 experience in their own homes by presenting many of the feature and short films slated to be part of the CIFF44 line-up. Full information, including film details, pricing, and launch date, will be released soon. CIFF Streams is made possible with generous support from members of the CIFF Board of Directors.

For now, CIFF supporters are invited and encouraged to visit clevelandfilm.org/alums for a listing of CIFF film alums from past Festivals that are currently available for streaming.

At the CIFF we know everyone is dealing with their own uncertainties, and we hope you will stay safe and stay home with us.

The Cleveland International Film Festival is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture.