List: Ohio Festivals That Have Been Cancelled In 2020

Thanks to OhioFestivals.net for compiling this list of current cancellations. It's obviously a sad list that will continue to grow in cities in and around northeast Ohio, as well as Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo, Zanesville, Youngstown, Dayton and everywhere in-between.

The following festivals have been cancelled.

Duct Tape Festival (Avon)

Akron Pride Festival

Alliance Carnation Festival

Grindstone Festival (Berea)

National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Festival (Berea)

4th of July Celebration (Orrville)

Solon Home Days - Solon

Summer Jam West (Columbus)

Ohio Chautaqua (Rossford and Westerville)

Commercial Point Homecoming

Firemen's Old Time Festival (Laurelville)

Frazeyburg Homecoming

Port Clinton Walleye Festival

Feast of the Flowering Moon (Chillicothe)

Deercreek Dam Days Festival (Williamsport)

Dennison Railroad Festival

Newark Strawberry Festival

Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival

Brunswick Summer Celebration

Banana Split Festival (Wilmington)

Cy Young Days (Newcomerstown)

Lorain International Festival

Ontario Fourth of July Festival

Spirit of Macedonia

Rib N Rock Cook Off - Parma

Hot Air Balloon Festival at Debonne Vineyards (Madison)

Schwabenfest (Cincinnati)

Music and Ribfest (Wooster)

Peony Festival (Van Wert)

Crafted Food, Beer and Music Festival (Cleveland and Cincinnati)

Art by the Falls (Chagrin Falls)

Tiffin Art Festival

Bath Art Festival

Historic Old West End Festival (Toledo)

Italian-American Festival (Canton)

Rock n Green Tomato Festival (Miamisburg)

Riverfront Irish Festival (Cuyahoga Falls)

Stay strong, be safe and let’s festival on together when we all get the okay to do so!