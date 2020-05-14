List: Ohio Festivals That Have Been Cancelled In 2020

A sad, sad list

May 14, 2020
Ben Fontana
Thanks to OhioFestivals.net for compiling this list of current cancellations. It's obviously a sad list that will continue to grow in cities in and around northeast Ohio, as well as Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo, Zanesville, Youngstown, Dayton and everywhere in-between.

The following festivals have been cancelled.

  • Duct Tape Festival (Avon)
  • Akron Pride Festival
  • Alliance Carnation Festival
  • Grindstone Festival (Berea)
  • National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Festival (Berea)
  • 4th of July Celebration (Orrville)
  • Solon Home Days - Solon
  • Summer Jam West (Columbus)
  • Ohio Chautaqua (Rossford and Westerville)
  • Commercial Point Homecoming
  • Firemen's Old Time Festival (Laurelville)
  • Frazeyburg Homecoming
  • Port Clinton Walleye Festival
  • Feast of the Flowering Moon (Chillicothe)
  • Deercreek Dam Days Festival (Williamsport)
  • Dennison Railroad Festival
  • Newark Strawberry Festival
  • Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival
  • Brunswick Summer Celebration
  • Banana Split Festival (Wilmington)
  • Cy Young Days (Newcomerstown)
  • Lorain International Festival
  • Ontario Fourth of July Festival
  • Spirit of Macedonia
  • Rib N Rock Cook Off - Parma
  • Hot Air Balloon Festival at Debonne Vineyards (Madison)
  • Schwabenfest (Cincinnati)
  • Music and Ribfest (Wooster)
  • Peony Festival (Van Wert)
  • Crafted Food, Beer and Music Festival (Cleveland and Cincinnati)
  • Art by the Falls (Chagrin Falls)
  • Tiffin Art Festival
  • Bath Art Festival
  • Historic Old West End Festival (Toledo)
  • Italian-American Festival (Canton)
  • Rock n Green Tomato Festival (Miamisburg)
  • Riverfront Irish Festival (Cuyahoga Falls)

Stay strong, be safe and let’s festival on together when we all get the okay to do so!

