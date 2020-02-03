92nd Academy Awards By The Numbers

With the 92nd Academy Awards just 6 days away, WalletHub today released its 2020 Oscars Facts report! Oscars season is truly in full swing.

WalletHub did its homework on everything from box office sales to aggregate movie reviews.

A reminder, the Best Picture nominees for this year are “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and “Parasite.”

RELATED: 2020 Oscars Binge Guide: Where to Stream the Nominees

Here are some highlights from the report. There's a price to awards-season lobbying!

$44M: Total cost of Oscars ceremony

Total cost of Oscars ceremony $10M: Cost of the look for an A-list actress attending the Oscars

Cost of the look for an A-list actress attending the Oscars 900: hours to install the red carpet for a crew of 18 workers

hours to install the red carpet for a crew of 18 workers $2.6M+: Cost of a 30-second commercial during the Oscars telecast (54% less than the Super Bowl)

Cost of a 30-second commercial during the Oscars telecast (54% less than the Super Bowl) $24.7K: Cost of the 16,500-square-foot Oscars red carpet

Cost of the 16,500-square-foot Oscars red carpet $400: Current value of the 24-karat gold-plated Oscar statuette

Current value of the 24-karat gold-plated Oscar statuette 3rd time: The Oscar telecast will not have a host

If you want to see the full report from WalletHub, its got a really cool infographic filled with fun facts about the Academy Awards!

The Oscars will air live on Sunday (February 6th) on ABC.