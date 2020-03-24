2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Has Been Rescheduled

The date has moved from spring to fall

March 24, 2020
Ben Fontana

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
#StayConnected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, Closings, News & More
Gotta Know
Local

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has moved from spring to fall.

The event, originally scheduled for May 2, which was postponed due to the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, will now take place on November 7.

The annual ceremony will still take place here in Cleveland at Public Auditorium and braodcast live at 8 p.m. ET on HBO, the first time the ceremony will be broadcast in real time on the network. It will honor Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, T-Rex, Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston.

More details will be announced soon.

Tags: 
2020 Rock Hall Inductions
rock hall
cleveland

Upcoming Events

27 Mar
POSTPONED: An Evening With Michael Bublé Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02 Apr
Cleveland's Finest Hors D'Oeuvre Contest - To Be Re-Scheduled Progressive Field’s Discount Drug Mart Club
04 Apr
POSTPONED: 2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
04 Apr
POSTPONED: Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
05 Apr
POSTPONED: 2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
View More Events