2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Has Been Rescheduled

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has moved from spring to fall.

The event, originally scheduled for May 2, which was postponed due to the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, will now take place on November 7.

The annual ceremony will still take place here in Cleveland at Public Auditorium and braodcast live at 8 p.m. ET on HBO, the first time the ceremony will be broadcast in real time on the network. It will honor Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, T-Rex, Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston.

More details will be announced soon.