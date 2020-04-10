4 Things to Know About WonderStruck Artists: Atlas Genius

Are you as excited as we are about WonderStruck in Cleveland?! The event formerly known as LaureLive will now take place September 12th & 13th at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland and it will be the biggest music festival in Cleveland this year!

The 2020 line-up is the best they've ever had including bands like Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, Of Monsters and Men, Third Eye Blind, SHAED, Quinn XCII, Trombone Shorty, Saint Motel, The Airborne Toxic Event, Atlas Genius, The Vindys, The Floorwalkers and more!

In an effort to familiarize you with the WonderStruck artists, (and to get you excited), the following is Q10-4 Things You Gotta Know About...

Atlas Genius

Consists of the duo of Keith and Michael Jeffery, who are brothers from Adelaide, South Australia. They formed the band in 2009, and their brother Steven Jeffery joined in 2016. The name of the band was created by Michael who had a dream, and the name came to him in a dream. A residency at their local pub, The Lion, helped raise funds for their home recording studio, which was built in the family garage. Their hit song “Trojans” was released in May 2011 and peaked at No.4 on the Alternative Songs Chart in 2013.

