4 Things to Know About WonderStruck Artists: Saint Motel

Are you as excited as we are about WonderStruck in Cleveland?! The event formerly known as LaureLive will now take place September 12th & 13th at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland and it will be the biggest music festival in Cleveland this year!

The 2020 line-up is the best they've ever had including bands like Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, Of Monsters and Men, Third Eye Blind, SHAED, Quinn XCII, Trombone Shorty, Saint Motel, The Airborne Toxic Event, Atlas Genius, The Vindys, The Floorwalkers and more!

In an effort to familiarize you with the WonderStruck artists, (and to get you excited), the following is Q10-4 Things You Gotta Know About...

Saint Motel

Saint Motel formed when A. J. Jackson and Aaron Sharp met while attending film school in Southern California. Opened for Panic! At The Disco on their Death of a Bachelor Tour. Saint Motel released an award-winning Virtual Reality version of the album saint motelevision, followed by an Augmented Reality version – both firsts of their kind. The band has performed at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo!

Get your tickets to WonderStruck in Cleveland here now!