4 Things to Know About WonderStruck Artists: Trombone Shorty

Are you as excited as we are about WonderStruck in Cleveland?! The event formerly known as LaureLive will now take place September 12th & 13th at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland and it will be the biggest music festival in Cleveland this year!

The 2020 line-up is the best they've ever had including bands like Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, Of Monsters and Men, Third Eye Blind, SHAED, Quinn XCII, Trombone Shorty, Saint Motel, The Airborne Toxic Event, Atlas Genius, The Vindys, The Floorwalkers and more!

In an effort to familiarize you with the WonderStruck artists, (and to get you excited), the following is Q10-4 Things You Gotta Know About...

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Bandleader, singer, songwriter and horn-blower “Trombone Shorty” was born Troy Andrews, and began playing trombone at the age of four. Has performed at The White House five times! Trombone Shorty (Andrews) has backed Macklemore and Madonna at the GRAMMYs Andrews voiced the iconic sound of the adult characters in The Peanuts Movie.

