It's Cold Outside! So Here's What To Do In Cleveland This Winter

If the frigid temps are making you go stir crazy at home, we have 50 ideas for things to do to make your temporary hibernation a little more fun.

There are great ideas for being stuck inside with your kids, being home alone, or if you have the itch to get out of the house, there is plenty to do inside in Cleveland if you just get out there and brave it!

1. Bake cookies

2. Play a board game

3. Visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

4. Take a stroll and visit any Cleveland Metroparks location. It's still pretty in the snow, we promise.

5. Clean out your fridge

6. Celebrate Orchid Mania at the Cleveland Botanical Garden

7. Switch up your home decorations

8. Have a movie marathon

9. Take in a Cleveland Monsters hockey game

10. Have an indoor Olympics

11. Go bowling!

12. Read a good book

13. Do a craft

14. Make something in the crock pot

15. Play some pinball at Superelectric Pinball, or arcade games at 16-Bit Bar in Lakewood

16. Go to a show at Playhouse Square. We hear Clue is pretty good.

17. Play cards

18. Play hide and seek

19. Check out the Cleveland Auto Show

20. Have a scavenger hunt

21. Break out the knitting/sewing/crocheting you’ve been putting off

22. Spend the day at Q104 Bridal Fair®

23. Take a bubble bath

24. Take your kids to the I-X Indoor Amusement Park

25. Make a “campsite” inside

26. Get strong! Go rock climbing in Cleveland

27. Give yourself a facial

28. Drink some tea

29. Do yoga

30. Spend the day at the Great Lakes Science Center

31. Catch up on the news

32. Deep clean your house

33. Geek out at Wizard World Cleveland

34. Get ideas to re-decorate at the Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo

35. Binge-watch a new (to you!) TV series on Netflix

36. Have a night out at ALL FiZZED UP

37. Play a video or computer game

38. Make ice cream sundaes

39. Do indoor hopscotch

40. Go through your closet and put aside clothes for donation

41. See a concert! Or buy tickets to one

42. Try new foods at a new restaurant in the area

43. Do a crossword puzzle or sudoku

44. Go skiing or snowboarding at Boston Mills or Brandywine in the National Park

45. Warm up with a bowl of soup or hot cup of coffee

46. Put together a puzzle

47. Go on a weekend road trip.

48. Go sledding on the hill at Edgewater Park. You'll thank us later.

49. Online shop

50. Listen to Q104 – you might even win something!

Now it’s YOUR turn – what activities are your secret to staying entertained while you’re stuck indoors?