It's Cold Outside! So Here's What To Do In Cleveland This Winter
So many activities in this lovely city of ours
If the frigid temps are making you go stir crazy at home, we have 50 ideas for things to do to make your temporary hibernation a little more fun.
There are great ideas for being stuck inside with your kids, being home alone, or if you have the itch to get out of the house, there is plenty to do inside in Cleveland if you just get out there and brave it!
1. Bake cookies
2. Play a board game
3. Visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
4. Take a stroll and visit any Cleveland Metroparks location. It's still pretty in the snow, we promise.
5. Clean out your fridge
6. Celebrate Orchid Mania at the Cleveland Botanical Garden
7. Switch up your home decorations
8. Have a movie marathon
9. Take in a Cleveland Monsters hockey game
10. Have an indoor Olympics
11. Go bowling!
12. Read a good book
13. Do a craft
14. Make something in the crock pot
15. Play some pinball at Superelectric Pinball, or arcade games at 16-Bit Bar in Lakewood
16. Go to a show at Playhouse Square. We hear Clue is pretty good.
17. Play cards
18. Play hide and seek
19. Check out the Cleveland Auto Show
20. Have a scavenger hunt
21. Break out the knitting/sewing/crocheting you’ve been putting off
22. Spend the day at Q104 Bridal Fair®
23. Take a bubble bath
24. Take your kids to the I-X Indoor Amusement Park
25. Make a “campsite” inside
26. Get strong! Go rock climbing in Cleveland
27. Give yourself a facial
28. Drink some tea
29. Do yoga
30. Spend the day at the Great Lakes Science Center
31. Catch up on the news
32. Deep clean your house
33. Geek out at Wizard World Cleveland
34. Get ideas to re-decorate at the Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo
35. Binge-watch a new (to you!) TV series on Netflix
36. Have a night out at ALL FiZZED UP
37. Play a video or computer game
38. Make ice cream sundaes
39. Do indoor hopscotch
40. Go through your closet and put aside clothes for donation
41. See a concert! Or buy tickets to one
42. Try new foods at a new restaurant in the area
43. Do a crossword puzzle or sudoku
44. Go skiing or snowboarding at Boston Mills or Brandywine in the National Park
45. Warm up with a bowl of soup or hot cup of coffee
46. Put together a puzzle
47. Go on a weekend road trip.
48. Go sledding on the hill at Edgewater Park. You'll thank us later.
49. Online shop
50. Listen to Q104 – you might even win something!
Now it’s YOUR turn – what activities are your secret to staying entertained while you’re stuck indoors?