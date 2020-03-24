Akron's Nightlight Cinema Is Moving A Film Screening Entirely Online!

Akron's art-house cinema Nightlight is moving an upcoming film screening online in light of all of its upcoming screenings being cancelled due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

All of the cinema's upcoming screenings had been cancelled due to the spread of the virus and ensuing pandemic, but if you had the screening of Bacurau on your calendar, don’t cross it out — you can still see the film!

The following is a message from Nighlight:

As Akron’s only art-house cinema, we thank you for your support! During the necessary closing of our physical doors, we are broadening our virtual presence to keep our community connected. We are pleased to now be able to present a virtual screening of our previously scheduled film, Bacurau through a partnership with our distributor, Kino Lorber. Independent theaters need your support now more than ever. By buying a virtual “ticket” to watch Bacurau at the Nightlight, you’ll be directly supporting your local art-house cinema. All revenue is being shared between distributor and exhibitor just as if you bought your ticket at our theater box office. Your support will sustain us through this time of temporary closure and we are so very grateful for the continued support of our Nightlight Audiences. Thank you for joining us in our mission to advance cinema and community in tandem.

From Friday (March 27th) through next Thursday (April 1st) you can see Bacurau online for $12 to benefit Nightlight Cinema. Get more details here.