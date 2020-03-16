Ohio Orders All Bars And Restaurants To Close, Takeout Still Okay

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Sunday that all bars and restaurants would be closed until further notice as the state prepares for the continued spread of COVID-19.

DeWine added that establishments can stay open for carry-out and delivery, but "what we can't have is people congregating and seated," with the heightened awareness of social distancing during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in #Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

The action, while extreme, follows a trend of government-issued mandates to curb the potential exposure of COVID-19.

