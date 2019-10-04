America's Taco Preferences; 26% Chicken, 24% Beef

Today is National Taco Day, and there’s no doubt people have distinct tastes when it comes to their favorite taco.

What’s inside the taco is very important to people, and taco lovers certainly have their opinions on proteins. The top protein preferences are:

Chicken (26%

Beef (24%)

Fish (17%)

Shrimp (10%)

Pork (9%)

Now some people love hard taco shells and others love soft, and apparently which one you prefer may say lot about you. According to a new survey:

Hard taco shell lovers:

Eat 7.3 tacos on average in a month

More likely to find spice “very appealing”

More likely to be an early riser

More likely to be an extrovert

More likely to enjoy jazz, punk, country, and classical

More likely to be single

More likely to prefer the beach

More likely to prefer Apple devices

More likely to prefer Netflix

Meanwhile, those who love soft tacos are: