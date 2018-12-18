'Aquaman' Has Too Much CGI, Too Many Confusing Characters, And Is Overall Way Too Cheesy

If you're looking for a cheap thrill from a superhero movie this Christmas, Aquaman might be for you. If you generally like good movies, avoid seeing DC Comics' latest feature length film.

Aquaman could be defined to the easily amused as an action-packed adventure, but what it comes down to is clunky dialogue with a title character that can't quite figure out who he is, even as the movie progresses towards tying that loose end.

Jason Momoa stars as Arthur Curry (a.k.a. Aquaman), and through no fault of his own, the movie falls short of expectations. Aquaman is supposed to be this near-invincible, ultra-cool half-human, half-Atlantean. In the action scenes, Arthur is exactly that, and Momoa thrives. But in the scenes where he is interacting with Mera (Amber Heard) and Vulko (Willem Dafoe), the movie gets rough.

The plot if fine enough, telling Aquaman's origin story that takes him and Mera on the journey of a lifetime around the world to see 'the Seven Kingdoms.' At the end of it though, the trailer kind of spoils the whole thing, when Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) tells Aquaman that Atlantis doesn't just need a king, it needs "a hero."

If you are a super hero movie fan, you knew where this was going to end up. Generally, these types of movies have happy endings. Aside from, yes, the most recent Avengers movie, but Marvel is in a league of its own. Aquaman certainly has the potential to be a Thor-type of breakthrough for DC, but ends up stumbling through bad acting, and confusing battle scenes littered with unnecessary CGI.

The ability to have more than half of Aquaman take place underwater is impressive my filmmakers and director James Wan, so credit where credit is due. It was easy task to be able to make a visually impressive movie in the depths of the ocean like that. There's success in scenes starring Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master and Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Zebel.

However, despite the number of leagues underneath the ocean, there is plenty shallow about Aquaman. Jason Momoa has every right to be cheesy and have corny one-liners, but it got over the top quickly. Brace yourself as an audience member for a screeching rock-n-roll guitar chord every time a big punch is thrown, or Momoa even appears on camera. Sometimes Aquaman's one-liners hit. Other times, you might as be watching bad cable.

Generally, if you're looking to sit in a theater for two hours and twenty minutes munching through two large buckets of popcorn and be pleasantly entertained and chuckle once or twice, Aquaman is the movie for you. But if you want to avoid being confused by battle scenes and plot holes, maybe wait until this one comes out on your favorite streaming service.

Aquaman hits theaters beginning December 21, 2018, in 3D and 2D and IMAX.

Ben at the Box Office rating: 2.5 out of 5 Buckets Of Popcorn