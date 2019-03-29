Social Recap: Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Stops In Cleveland

Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour took over the Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday night ... and everyone and their mother was there. What a packed house! Had to have been a sellout.

Ari busted out all the hits, in five acts, and an encore that included 'thank u, next.'

What was your favorite song of the night? Looked like an amazing night in downtown Cleveland.

Ariana performing “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” at the #SWTCleveland pic.twitter.com/XgX9sVvggq — Ariana Grande Today (@atncontent) March 29, 2019

Is she crying? -- A post shared by Ariana-- (@arianagrandevocaals) on Mar 29, 2019 at 3:15am PDT