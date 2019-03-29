Social Recap: Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Stops In Cleveland
Who had an amazing time last night?! What a show!
March 29, 2019
Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour took over the Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday night ... and everyone and their mother was there. What a packed house! Had to have been a sellout.
Ari busted out all the hits, in five acts, and an encore that included 'thank u, next.'
What was your favorite song of the night? Looked like an amazing night in downtown Cleveland.
literally not ever gonna be ok again after last night.....ilysm
Doesn’t get better than this ! @ArianaGrande #Cleveland #inthepit ---- pic.twitter.com/nwof325n34— Madison Webster (@lilwebby23) March 29, 2019
Ariana performing “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” at the #SWTCleveland pic.twitter.com/XgX9sVvggq— Ariana Grande Today (@atncontent) March 29, 2019
NEW HAIR! Is so cute!#swtcleveland pic.twitter.com/SZWbXrwLX5— Ariana Grande Updates-- (@NASART15) March 29, 2019