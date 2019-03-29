Social Recap: Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Stops In Cleveland

Who had an amazing time last night?! What a show!

March 29, 2019
Ben Fontana
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Ariana Grande preforms at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )

Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour took over the Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday night ... and everyone and their mother was there. What a packed house! Had to have been a sellout.

Ari busted out all the hits, in five acts, and an encore that included 'thank u, next.'

What was your favorite song of the night? Looked like an amazing night in downtown Cleveland.

@arianagrande at @theqarena Great show! #thisiscle

literally not ever gonna be ok again after last night.....ilysm

#thankunext @arianagrande #sweetenertour @theqarena

Is she crying? --

Breathin' ♡

