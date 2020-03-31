Stream At-Home Workouts For Free From Nike, Fitbit and More

If you want to get in shape or maintain your physique, there are plenty of fun and effective fitness classes that you can access online at no cost right now. Keep in mind that you might need to invest in equipment to perform some of the routines--we’re talking simple and affordable items like yoga mats, free weights and fitness bands.

Break a sweat with these fun and free at-home workout classes and apps!

Thanks to RetailMeNot's Shopping and Trends Expert Sara Skirboll for compiling the list.

Nike Training Club (NTC)

The cost: Free for now, but normally the premium features start at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year.Nike dropped the subscription fee for its NTC Premium version, which provides studio-style streaming workouts, training programs (including bodyweight-only exercises, yoga classes and full-equipment workouts for all levels) and expert tips from elite Nike Master Trainers. NTC Premium includes the Nike App, Nike Running Club (NRC) app, the Nike Training Club (NTC) app and the “Trained” podcast. The NTC system contains a library of more than 185 workouts ranging from 15 to 60 minutes. Nike has also started offering new tips on mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery and sleep via Nike social handles, Nike.com and the Nike app.

Fitbit

The cost: Anyone new to Fitbit Premium can get a 90-day free trial of the regularly paid subscription

Fitbit provides 150+ at-home workouts from fitness brands like barre3, Daily Burn, POPSUGAR and Yoga Studio by Gaiam. If Premium isn’t available in your region, and you haven’t tried Fitbit Coach yet, you can get a 90-day free trial that, too. To access Premium or Coach, visit the Fitbit app.

Active by POPSUGAR

The cost: This paid monthly subscription just officially launched early for free in response to COVID-19.

POPSUGAR offers workouts for all levels and fitness preferences. “Strengthen, sculpt, dance, box or restore with your favorite POPSUGAR instructors.” Jazz up your routine with a variety of toning, dance cardio, yoga workouts and more. You’ll have access to workouts from celebrity trainers and experts and access to challenges, such as 4-Week Full-Body Fusion and 21 Days to Kickstart Your Fitness.

Daily Burn

The cost: You can get 60 days of the Premium service free right now; plans start at $14.95 after that.

This fitness site absolutely rocks when it comes to variety, allowing members to mix it up with all kinds of video workouts ranging from kickboxing and dancing to yoga and kettlebell training. You can stream over 1,000 workouts taught by certified trainers. There’s a new live workout each day that’s available for 24 hours on-demand. By answering a few questions about your goals—weight loss, burning more calories, toning, improved fitness—Daily Burn can create workout and nutrition plans for you. Try it now here.

Zombies, Run!

The cost: Free

Braaaaains! Nothing will get you hitting the pavement faster than a looming zombie, right? This running app is more of an exercise game in that you run away from killer zombies and try to save all of civilization by gathering supplies, rescuing survivors and defending their home. I’m sweating already.

Blogilates

The cost: Free

Cassey Ho is the fitness rock star who has been offering free 10- to 20-minute pilates and bootcamp sculpting workouts on YouTube for a decade. She’s known for her signature POP Pilates, which fuses pop music together with classical Pilates routines. She’s the No. 1 female fitness channel on YouTube with over 500 million video views and 4 million subscribers. You can also get her free monthly calendars, including this 14-day quarantine workout plan on the Blogilates website.

Down Dog

The cost: Free until April 1, but health care professionals, students and teachers (K-12 and college) can get free access through July 1 when you register your school’s domain.

This popular yoga app is making all its fitness apps—Down Dog, Yoga for Beginners, HIIT, Barre and 7 Minute Workout—completely free until April 1. So you can vary it up and get lean, toned, burn fat and say namaste at home or on the go.

Centr

The cost: Free for six weeks (regularly $29.99 a month)

Thor! Yes, Australian actor and God of Thunder Chris Hemsworth has an online fitness and wellness program. Centr offers workouts, recipes and articles, plus you get access to Hemsworth’s world-class team.

Steezy Studio

The cost: Free week trial and then costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 a year

Just dance! This app offers free online dance tutorials for all levels that you can stream in your home. A new routine is released each day to music by artists like Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and Lil Pump.

DoYogaWithMe.com

The cost: All current free members and new visitors are invited to two months of free access to DoYogaWithMe’s premium content. But also note that the site typically offers loads of wonderful free yoga content, this is just a perk to get that ad-free premium content for free!

If you’re looking for yoga and meditation videos, this is the place to be. There are hundreds of videos for all levels to choose from. Actually, DoYogaWithMe.com is great if you’re new to yoga because there’s a special “Beginner’s Studio” with classes aimed at newbies as well as tutorials that allow you to perfect specific poses. There’s also a strong community aspect to the site for those of you who like to bond with and learn from others.

Gold’s Amp

The cost: Free premium access for members and non-members through May 31

Gold’s Gym was one of the first to launch a personal training app. It features results-driven workouts and a curated playlist for your home exercising. Tap into 600+ indoor and outdoor exercises consisting of bodyweight, core, outdoor running, outdoor walking, stretching, meditation and more.

Pilates Anytime

The cost: 15-day free trial, then access to the app and website costs $18 per month.

Pilates Anytime has a variety of class types that you can search through depending on duration, level, equipment or anatomical focus. Choose from mat or reformer Pilates classes or barre. According to the website, Pilates Anytime has more than 3,400 classes.

Davina McCall’s Own Your Goals

The cost: Free 30-day membership

After 15 years of making fitness DVDs and helping thousands of women lose weight, Davina has gone online. The website lets you work out with Davina and her trainers from home via online classes, including HIIT, boxing, yoga, Pilates and dance. Davina’s site also gives you access to workout plans and nutritionist-approved recipes. To get started, you’ll share your fitness level, what goal you want to achieve and by when, and the team will recommend a plan to you.

Peloton

The cost: 90-day free trial, up from its usual 30-day trial. After that, a digital membership is $12.99 per month.

Get access to 20+ live classes a day and thousands of on-demand classes, from meditation and walking to strength-training and indoor cycling.

Pancakes and Push-Ups

The cost: Free week-long trial of the SloaneSquad app, monthly subscriptions typically run $14.99

Enjoy video-guided daily workouts designed to burn fat and build muscle. Sloane Davis is giving people a free seven-day trial of workouts that make fitness easy, accessible and efficient with routines that require no equipment (or the ability to use household items for weights).