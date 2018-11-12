Less Than 24 Hours Later, There's Already A Baker Mayfield 'Dangerous' Shirt

More like BAE-ker Mayfield, right?

The Browns rookie quarterback turned in a transcendent performance on Sunday, throwing three touchdowns in Cleveland's 28-16 win against the Falcons.

After the game, Mayfield told reporters the reason for his breakout performance was that he "woke up feeling pretty dangerous."

When asked to expand, he added he felt "REAL dangerous."

Now, for just $24, you can own your first Baker "Dangerous" Mayfield shirt, because in Cleveland, there's a t-shirt for everything.

Thanks, RotoWear.

We woke up this morning feeling pretty dangerous too. #Browns



-- shirt available in 3 colors only at:https://t.co/1cwlsBbcQ1 pic.twitter.com/DZV9GQFMvC — RotoWear (@RotoWear) November 12, 2018

Check it out here.

The shirt is available in Brown, Heather Orange, and Ash.