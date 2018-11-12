Less Than 24 Hours Later, There's Already A Baker Mayfield 'Dangerous' Shirt

Cleveland t-shirt companies don't mess around

November 12, 2018
Ben Fontana
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)

More like BAE-ker Mayfield, right?

The Browns rookie quarterback turned in a transcendent performance on Sunday, throwing three touchdowns in Cleveland's 28-16 win against the Falcons.

After the game, Mayfield told reporters the reason for his breakout performance was that he "woke up feeling pretty dangerous."

When asked to expand, he added he felt "REAL dangerous."

Now, for just $24, you can own your first Baker "Dangerous" Mayfield shirt, because in Cleveland, there's a t-shirt for everything.

Thanks, RotoWear.

Check it out here.

The shirt is available in Brown, Heather Orange, and Ash.

