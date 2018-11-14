Browns QB Baker Mayfield Teams Up With Barstool Sports For Merch For Charity

Cleveland Browns rookie QB appeared on Barstool Sports' podcast Pardon My Take on Wednesday, staying rather diplomatic in his answers and not revealing too much about who he'd like to be his next head coach.

The interview was taped last Tuesday, just a few days after the Browns loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The best news revealed from the interview is that Mayfield is partnering with Barstool on some cool new merchandise, with 100% of the proceeds from sales going directly to Special Olympics Ohio.

PMT 11/14 featuring @bakermayfield is live.



We are teaming up with @bakermayfield to launch a merchandise line with 100% of the net proceeds donated to the @SpecialOlympics.



Go PMT. Go Baker. Go #Browns⁠⁠.



— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 14, 2018

The gear is Nike branded, and actually looks pretty good!

You can listen to Baker Mayfield's full interview with the Barstool guys here. He talks about Hard Knocks, his career at Oklahoma going from walk-on to Heisman trophy winner, the NFL Draft process, and Bob Wylie's fashion sense.

It's a must-listen for any Browns fan.

You'll listen to likable, good guy Baker, who doesn't reveal too much, especially when it came to a question about who he'd like to be the next head coach of the team. Mayfield said he'll trust Browns GM John Dorsey when it comes to that.

"I think he'll handle that," Mayfield said. "I think he knows me well enough to kind of understand what I like. But it's not about me, it's about this whole franchise. Whatever they do, whatever decision they make, I'm going to roll with it, just like I have been since I got here."

Again, listen to the interview here, and buy Baker's new gear here. Remeber, all of the net proceeds to go Special Olympics Ohio.