Browns To Appear On HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
May 18, 2018
The Cleveland Browns will get a closeup on national television this year.
Team officials announced yesterday that they'll be featured on the upcoming season of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Coming soon... #HardKnocks with the Cleveland @Browns! --— NFL (@NFL) May 17, 2018
Premieres August 7th on @HBO pic.twitter.com/pMmYiJjQ5n
The series is in its 17th season of following an NFL team through its training camp.
It's the first time the Browns have been featured on the program.