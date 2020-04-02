Browns CB Denzel Ward to cover major expense for 21 people affected by COVID-19 shutdown

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is the latest Cleveland athlete to step up to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ward, through his Make Them Know Your Name foundation, announced that he plans to cover a major expense this month for 21 service workers or small business owners who are in need following the shutdown in the wake of the outbreak.

“Whether that’s rent or mortgage, or just groceries for your family, I want someone to breathe a little easier knowing that’s taken care of this month,” Ward said.

Ward and his team will review applications and stories submitted through a link on the foundation’s website MTKYN.org and then choose 21 worthy people.

“It’s important to me that people know they’re not alone in this,” Ward said. “We’re all in this together. That’s the Ohio way.”