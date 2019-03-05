Brie Larson Shines In The Spotlight In 'Captain Marvel'

With high expectations, Captain Marvel delivers on its promise of high-octane action and an origin story of one of its most powerful superheroes, who just happens to be a heroine.

Brie Larson stars as Captain Marvel, who carries the unique combination of emotion, vulnerability, strength and power.

Throughout the movie, Larson transforms from Carol Danvers into Captain Marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first stand-alone, female-franchise title character.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel sidesteps the traditional origin-story template, with Carol Danvers already possessing her superhero powers.

We meet 'Vers' (short for Danvers) in the middle of fighting for an intergalactic elite Kree military team called Starforce, led by Yon-Rogg (Jude Law). But after Vers trains and works with the Starforce team, she finds herself back on Earth after a mission goes awry, with new questions about her past.

While on Earth, or planet C-53 as its referred to in the film, she quickly lands on the radar of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and they must work together against the Skrulls — the notorious Marvel bad guys who are also shape-shifters — and their leader, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), who is spearheading an invasion of Earth.

Or so it seems. No spoilers, I promise.

Credit Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Captain Marvel succeeds in taking the Marvel blueprint of making a great superhero movie and turns it into something very entertaining. A lot of casual action movie fans should really enjoy Captain Marvel, because there aren't many risks in the movie.

Heavy on the CGI and visual effects, be prepared for a lot of scenes set in space, and heavy make-up with the Skrulls, the Kree, and other alien type creatures. Its not bad at all, its just, different.

Think about how Guardians of the Galaxy dominated the box office and transform that into something with a little less humor, and way more of a heartfelt journey. That's Captain Marvel.

Part comic book movie, part self-discovery journey, and part Top Gun, Captain Marvel will get you through a large bucket of popcorn in no time. And for having a run time of 2 hours and 12 minutes, I have to say, the movie really flies by.

Nothing was dragging, with a lot of the action dispersed enough to carry my interest the whole time. Larson is a kick-ass female superhero who's powers are far superior to every opponent she faces. What's not to like about Captain Marvel?

Credit Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Whether you're a dog or a cat person, you're really going to enjoy Goose (the cat) and its relationship with Nick Fury. Its wholesome. That relationship really parlays itself throughout the cast of Larson, Jackson, Mendelsohn, and Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, Carol's friend. They're together through the film's climax, and Goose's presence doesn't make the movie feel all that serious, which I enjoyed.

So you'll get the humor, but not a ton. You'll get a lot of action, and a bunch of it in space. You'll get an origin story, albeit told out of order, but done in a really fun way. And finally you'll get a really fun plot. That's Captain Marvel in a nutshell.

Its not quite end of the world type stuff you'll get in Avengers, or some of the Thor movies. What's at stake is more within Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel's heart.

She finds herself, manages to re-make some friends along the way, and most importantly, sets the stage for Avengers: Endgame.

Yes, there is a post-credits scene. Two scenes, actually So stick around. One at the end of the special fancy ones two minutes after the movie ends, and another one at the end of the long scroll. They're both worth it to park yourself in your seat the extra eight minutes.

Captain Marvel is worth your time. Go see it! It opens in theaters this Friday, March 8th.

Ben at the Box Office Rating: 4 out of 5 Buckets Of Popcorn