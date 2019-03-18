Order A Drink From Your Seat At The Q

Thirsty? All it takes is a text message!

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Aramark, the food and beverage provider for Quicken Loans Arena (The Q), today announced fans in designated sections of The Q during Cavs and Cleveland Monsters (AHL) games are able to use Apple Business Chat to place orders using their iPhone’s Messages app to have the menu items delivered directly to their seats.

The Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena are the first NBA team and arena to pilot the service.

Apple Business Chat allows fans to utilize the speed, simplicity and convenience of text messaging to order and pay for menu items without downloading a special app.

The service will be available for the remainder of the Cavs and Monsters 2018-19 home schedule.

With the ease of a text message, Cavs and Monsters fans sitting in the lower bowl of the arena will be able to purchase select beverages (beer and water) from the comfort of their seats using their iPhone.

The pilot program will run through the end of each team’s season.

Ordering is simple: