Cedar Point Adds New Restaurants, Festival in Frontier Town For 2019!

In addition to Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island, an interactive and immersive storytelling experience, guests of Cedar Point will have more to explore this season. The park is introducing new ways to dine and a summertime street celebration in Frontier Town.

Hugo’s Italian Kitchen

A taste of Italy is coming to America’s Roller Coast®. Hugo’s Italian Kitchen will serve traditional Italian fare like hand-made pastas, fresh pizzas baked in a large open-flamed brick oven, chicken parmesan sandwiches, salads, meatball sandwiches and fresh desserts. Hugo’s Italian Kitchen will be located in the former Midway Market location, adjacent to the Raptor roller coaster.

BackBeatQue

Live music and savory smokehouse barbeque come together at BackBeatQue. This new rock ‘n’ roll and Motown-inspired eatery will serve smoked brisket, rotisserie chicken, pork platters and fresh perch. Southern sides like okra, cornbread muffins and house-made mac & cheese will also be available.

BackBeatQue’s outdoor dining space will give guests a great place to eat, relax and take in the sights and sounds of the BackBeat Quartet and Cedar Point’s Gemini Midway. BackBeatQue will be located between the Monster ride and Magnum XL-200 roller coaster.

Frontier Festival

Frontier Town, already home to the “Best New Ride of 2018,” Steel Vengeance, turns up the WILD factor this summer during the new Frontier Festival – an immersive Old West, sunflower-inspired street festival with local artisans, kids’ crafts and games, continuous live entertainment and wild food and drink to sample and savor.

A bounty of family activities will be available, including the Flower Patch – an opportunity for kids to choose their own flower and decorate their own flowerpot; the Junkyard Jamboree – where guests can make their own music on antique metal items; and the daily Balloon Stampede – where kids can stomp on balloons for prizes.

Guests can also enjoy live music from Cedar Point’s Bluegrass Jamboree and other local bands on the Gossip Gulch Stage. Plus, guests can tap their boots during line and square dancing lessons at the Hubbub Hoedown and meet the Frontier Townsfolk for special photo opportunities.

Frontier Festival also features specialty food items made right on the midway, like two-meat barbeque baked beans, bison chili, pulled pork sliders, fire roasted chicken drums, smoked wings, toasted sunflower vinegar slaw, smoked brisket, wild strawberry shortcake, peaches & cream and more. Guests can wash the wild food down with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage samples, including craft brews, ciders, wines and handcrafted lemonades.

Frontier Festival runs daily June 7 – 30 from 4 – 10 p.m. There is a nominal event fee for food & beverage tasting cards.

Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island

The park’s new signature attraction, an immersive, themed entertainment experience, will open Saturday, May 25. More information on Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island will be released in the coming weeks on Cedar Point’s blog at cedarpoint.com, including story detail, artist renderings of attractions and more.