Celebrate 50 Years of Earth Day with Cleveland Metroparks

Cleveland Metroparks is inviting guests to join its conservation community in celebrating 50 years of Earth Day this Wednesday, April 22. Tune in to Cleveland Metroparks all day for live virtual classrooms on Earth Day topics, tips for a greener planet and a list of 50 ways to celebrate Earth Day from home!



To kick-off Earth Day, join Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman at 10 a.m. on Cleveland Metroparks Facebook Page for a virtual update of the Bonnie Park Restoration Project.



Join Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Facebook Page at 11 a.m. for the Virtual Classroom sponsored by Raising Cane’s. The animal care team will be showcasing the zoo’s seal and sea lion training, a popular program from the annual Party for the Planet celebration.



Visit the Zoo’s conservation page to learn more about how you can help support wildlife and habitats.



“Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is dedicated to securing a future for wildlife,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar. “By visiting the Zoo’s website, you can join our conservation community to protect animals and the environment. Securing a future for wildlife is more important now than ever.”



At 1 p.m., tune in Cleveland Metroparks Facebook Page to join a virtual tree planting. Engage with Cleveland Metroparks experts live as they walk you through the planting process and learn more about caring for a seedling and native tree species.



Visit Cleveland Metroparks Virtual Classroom website to access additional Earth Day resources to educate children and ourselves about the planet and why it is important to take care of it. Find 50 ways to celebrate Earth Day, learn about invasive plant species, how to start a home compost and more.



“Connecting with nature and our planet has proven to be more important now than ever before,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman. “We hope families will join us for these virtual experiences and I assure you our team is hard at work preparing more nature and conservation-based programming and events once we are able to gather again as a community.”



Cleveland Metroparks was recently honored with the Ohio EPA Platinum Award for the organization’s conservation and sustainability work. Cleveland Metroparks is actively engaged in multiple conservation projects throughout the Park District, including restoration at Astorhurst in Bedford Reservation returning a portion of the property to its natural state, and the Bonnie Park Restoration Project in Mill Stream Run Reservation.