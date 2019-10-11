Today, We Celebrate International Day Of The Girl Child!

International Day of the Girl Child takes place today, October 11, 2019.

International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations.

The observation supports more opportunity for girls, and increases awareness of inequality faced by girls worldwide based upon their gender.

We want to remind you of all of the awesome female artists we play on Q104, including Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Maren Morris, and Kelsea Ballerini!

Plus, make sure you listen to Morgan mornings on The Jeremiah Show, Amanda from 10 am to 3 pm while you're at work, and Kelly McMann on the way home until 7 pm!

Way to go girls. You rock.