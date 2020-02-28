Donate To Harvest For Hunger By Donating At Your Local Grocery Store

Become a Q104 Hunger Hero during Check Out Hunger by making a donation to Harvest For Hunger directly at your grocery register next time you check out!

As we kickoff the annual Harvest for Hunger campaign, we are leaping into Check Out Hunger, starting on February 29th. Northeast Ohioans will be able to support the Harvest for Hunger campaign with a donation at the checkout register when they go to a participating supermarket. Everyone is encouraged to make a $1, $5 or $10 donation at the cash register through Check Out Hunger.

Check Out Hunger coupons will be hanging in check-out aisles at more than 200 Northeast Ohio supermarkets through Saturday, April 11. Shoppers simply tear off a $1, $5 or $10 coupon and hand it to their cashier, who will add the donation to their grocery bill or simply make the donation on the keypad at self-checkout. Last year, more than $1.2 million was donated through this campaign! Supermarket sponsors include Giant Eagle, Heinen’s, Dave’s Markets, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Fishers Foods.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank served a record 350,000 people last year but 200,000 more are income eligible for assistance and are not being reached. Those turning to food programs are making tough choices and trade-offs to keep food on the table. 64% report choosing between paying for food and paying for utilities. Every dollar donated through the campaign can help provide enough food for four nutritious meals. Dollars raised through the Harvest for Hunger campaign are used to provide nutritious food to hundreds of hot meals sites, food pantries, shelters and other agencies in Northeast Ohio. Just over half of those served by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s more than 1,000 partner agencies and programs are children and seniors. The Harvest for Hunger campaign is a critical resource for local hunger centers and the families they serve.

Northeast Ohioans who would prefer to donate food can do so at a participating supermarkets and are encouraged to give one of the 10 most needed items.

People are also encouraged to donate online at www.HarvestForHunger.org or donations can be mailed to 15500 South Waterloo Rd., Cleveland OH 44110.

Harvest for Hunger is one of the largest annual, community-wide food and funds drives in the nation. It raises dollars to provide nutritious food for local hunger relief organizations in 21 counties in Northeast Ohio. The campaign is a collaborative effort of four food banks including the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio. Harvest for Hunger has grown from raising just over half a million pounds of food in 1992 to more than $5.4 million and nearly 300,000 pounds of food in 2019. This year we plan to raise enough for more than 22 million meals. For more information, please visit www.HarvestForHunger.org.