Choose 1 Thing To Do To Make A Difference And Go Green
Here's more things you can do this Earth Day!
April 18, 2018
Earth Day is coming up on Sunday, April 22nd! What have you been doing to help the environment and "go green"?
Sometimes its difficult to remember, but there a lot of little things you can do to help out and do your part!
If you just choose 1 thing from this list and do it today - you can make a difference and start to go green!
- Only use a heater when you really need it.
- Make sure your home is insulated.
- Draw your curtains.
- Wrap up your water heater.
- Wash your clothes in cold water.
- Stop using your dryer!
- Fill up your fridge and freezer.
- See if you can get clean energy.
- Keep yourself accountable.