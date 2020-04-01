Lakewood Came Together For A City-Wide Porch Sing-Along, And It Was Amazing
We were so happy to hear how we impacted the lives of so many Tuesday night
April 1, 2020
Lakewood came together on Tuesday night to sing along with each other from their front porches in a moment of solidarity during the spread of the novel coronavirus.
We were so excited to partner with them to play John Lennon's 'Imagine,' Bob Marley's '3 Little Birds,' and Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive' to serve as the soundtrack to the event.
The city-wide sing along, we saw, no doubt lifted everyone's spirits brought people together!
Just look at the happiness!
My neighbors out in the cold - social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t dance. Thanks WKYC- TV @wkyc https://t.co/sYPZ2bSS5t— Joan M. Burda (@JoanMBurda) April 1, 2020