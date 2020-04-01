Lakewood Came Together For A City-Wide Porch Sing-Along, And It Was Amazing

We were so happy to hear how we impacted the lives of so many Tuesday night

April 1, 2020
Ben Fontana
Lakewood Porch Singalong March 31st, 2020

Kristy Brown - Q104

Lakewood came together on Tuesday night to sing along with each other from their front porches in a moment of solidarity during the spread of the novel coronavirus.

We were so excited to partner with them to play John Lennon's 'Imagine,' Bob Marley's '3 Little Birds,' and Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive' to serve as the soundtrack to the event.

The city-wide sing along, we saw, no doubt lifted everyone's spirits brought people together!

Just look at the happiness!

Lakewood singalong 3-31-2020

Lakewood singalong 3-31-2020

