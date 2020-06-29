Cleveland Aquarium Opens Today To Passholders - General Public Next Week
"Fish are friends, not food!"
June 29, 2020
The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is holding their EXCLUSIVE PASSHOLDER-ONLY REOPENING today!
Here's what you need to know:
- The Aquarium will be open 12-4
- Visits require advanced, timed reservations
- Passholder admission is free, but they can also purchase up to 4 tickets for guests
- There are new physical distancing protocols including (but not limited to) reduced capacity, pre-purchase timed ticketing, additional sanitation measures and one-way paths.
- Areas where social distancing can’t be achieved will be temporarily closed including some interactives, play areas and animal encounters.
- The Stingray Touchpool will be open
- All team members will have daily temperature checks and will wear protective facial coverings.
All annual passes are being extended the length of the Aquarium’s closure.