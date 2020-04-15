Browns Go Back To The Future With New Jerseys

The Browns jumped in a DeLorean and returned with their traditional uniforms.

The new uniforms unveiled Wednesday afternoon look much like previous uniforms worn in the 50’s, 60’s, 80’s and the expansion era prior to the change in 2015.

Look at the details: New Cleveland Browns uniforms unveiled

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” JW johnson, Browns executive vice president and owner, said. “We've heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.

“As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys — they're true to who they are. They're not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we'll always be.”

The Browns are returning to the single-color numerals and lettering – white on the brown jersey and brown on the white jersey.

There is no orange jersey among the new combination.

True to ourselves.

True to our loyal fans.

True to who we’ll always be.https://t.co/VwRW3sfRSx pic.twitter.com/HbQYZQEu9N — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

The simplistic look on the jersey continues with Cleveland removed and there is no text on the front of the jersey other than the numerals.

The stripes return to just the sleeves alternating brown-orange-brown-orange-brown on the white jersey and white-orange-white-orange-white on the brown jersey as well as the socks.

An orange-brown-orange set of stripes run down the sides of the primary brown pants and brown-orange-brown stripes run down the sides of the white pants.

The color rush uniforms look the same with a slight change – the stripes on the jersey sleeves and pants have been dropped.

Stitched inside the collar of every jersey is “1946,” the year the team was founded. It replaces “DAWG POUND,” which filled the spot from 2015-19.

“We put a lot of effort this past season into making sure we can make those uniforms our home primary because the fans liked them, our players liked them. We appreciate the league working with us on that,” Johnson said. “We used some of that as a base. The stripes have always been a part of the brand, whether it was the helmet or the jerseys, starting back in the 1940s and 1950s. It's just a part of who we are. We just felt like we needed to get back to who we are.

“Our uniforms have always been iconic. They've always been classic. They will forever be iconic and classic now with what we've launched and how we feel about them.”

The brown facemask will remain however the carbon fiber striping detail that was added to the helmet in 2015 has been removed.

“It pays respect to those players from the past,” Brad Melland, Browns longtime director of equipment operations said. “I think they did a great job on the production and design of this uniform, and I am extremely happy because this represents what the Browns are really all about.”

The Browns began working with Nike and the NFL in 2017 to undo much of what was done in 2015.

“We just felt like getting back to our roots and going back to who we are and who we'll always be is a reason why we made this change,” Johnson said. “We hope that our fans, alumni and players, who are obviously really excited about it, will be happy with the direction where we went.”