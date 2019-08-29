Road Closure And Parking Info For Browns Home Games This Season!

This fall, downtown Cleveland is going to be a mad house, and then quite possibly a literal parking lot before and after every Cleveland Browns home game.

So, if you're headed down to FirstEnergy Stadium, here's what you need to know.

Arrive Early – Browns fans are encouraged to arrive to Downtown Cleveland at least three hours prior to kickoff . Fans should also proceed to FirstEnergy Stadium early in order to ensure they are able to enter the game and be in their seats prior to kickoff.

Browns fans are encouraged to . Fans should also proceed to FirstEnergy Stadium early in order to ensure they are able to enter the game and be in their seats prior to kickoff. Traffic and road closures Given the primetime kickoffs, daily Downtown Cleveland traffic is expected to be at a peak when most fans are heading into or moving through the city for ball home games. In addition to planning accordingly, groups are encouraged to car pool or take public transportation, as feasible. Vehicles commuting into Downtown Cleveland are recommended to use alternate traffic routes and minimize usage of the Shoreway’s E 9th Street , Lakeside Avenue/W 6th Street and W 3rd Street , particularly approaching and after 6 p.m. Continuing in 2019, road closures of East 9th and West 3rd Streets will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including Shoreway/State Route 2 exits around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin 1.5 hours prior to kickoff and end shortly after kickoff for preseason and regular season games. Recommended entry points to Downtown Cleveland are W 25th Street off Eastbound Route 2 when approaching from the west side of Cleveland and Superior Avenue off 90 W when coming from the east side.

Through the Browns Mobile App, fans are encouraged to access WAZE to determine the best routes to Downtown Cleveland and desired parking lots (see parking below).

to Downtown Cleveland and desired parking lots (see parking below). Fans are encouraged to follow @Browns and listen to 92.3 The Fan for important updates on traffic patterns.

Parking Lots Parking lots, managed by the City of Cleveland, located immediately around the stadium are pass-only lots , outside of ADA needs (as space permits). No cash parking is available in these locations , including the North Coast Harbor Lot and Dock 32. During the road closures that begin 90 minutes prior to kickoff (see above), all Browns parking pass holders and guests with disability drop-offs will only be able to reach FirstEnergy Stadium by use of North Marginal Road from East 55th Street (Exit 175 on I-90). With the Browns Mobile App, fans may access WAZE for a list of cash parking lots in Downtown Cleveland. Browns fans may also reserve parking spaces in other nearby parking garages and lots through Parkmobile in advance of the game or on gameday. Most recommended lots are located north of Superior Avenue and south of Lakeside Avenue and will help efficiently balance individual traffic time with a manageable walk to FirstEnergy Stadium.

