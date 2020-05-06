Food Bank Drive-Thru Distribution Scheduled for Thursday from 2-5 pm at the Muni Lot
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s next drive thru distribution will be Thursday, May 7 from 2 – 5 p.m., rain or shine, at the City of Cleveland Municipal lot.
The Food Bank is planning to distribute a combination of fresh produce and shelf-stable product. The Cleveland Police, Ohio Military Reserve and Ohio National Guard are helping with traffic control as well as the State Highway Patrol with client check-in. The Rock Hall’s music van will be on-site to entertain everyone with music.
We continue to implement safety measures for our staff, volunteers and clients to ensure that this event runs smoothly and achieves its purpose – safely get food to families, seniors and individuals who need it.
To date, more than 16,000 families have been served at these weekly drive-thru distributions.
The same guidelines are in place for anyone planning to attend:
- Please pre-register at WeFeedCLE.org. You will receive a number and you will need to bring that number with you to display in your car window as part of the check-in process. This will help minimize personal contact and estimate the number of people expected to attend. Everyone is strongly encouraged to pre-register. If you need additional help, please call the Food Bank Help Center at 216-738-2067.
- No walk up clients.
- This will be a drive-thru process only and you will not need to leave your vehicle for any reason. You MUST be in a vehicle to receive food.
- Due to safety concerns, we are REQUIRING that your trunk is empty. Food will only be placed in your trunk.
- Traffic coming from the east (on Rt#2 or I 90 westbound) follow Rt#2 use the S. Marginal Exit #106 to get to the Muni Lot
- Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east travel to East 55th exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal Rd.
- In general all other traffic should start at E.55 and S. Marginal and travel west on the S. Marginal to the Muni Lot
WHEN: Thursday, May 7 from 2-5 p.m.
WHERE: City of Cleveland Municipal lot (1503 South Marginal Rd.)
Anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to call our Help Center at 216-738-2067 or go to GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org, access the map to find the nearest distribution to where they live.