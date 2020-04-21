Next Greater Cleveland Food Bank Drive-Thru Distribution Scheduled for Thursday, April 23rd

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s next drive thru distribution will be Thursday, April 23 from 2 – 5 p.m., rain or shine, at the City of Cleveland Municipal lot.

The Food Bank is planning to distribute a combination of fresh produce and shelf-stable product. The Cleveland Police, Ohio Military Reserve and Ohio National Guard are helping with traffic control as well as the State Highway Patrol with client check-in.

We continue to implement safety measures for our staff, volunteers and clients to ensure that this event runs smoothly and achieves its purpose – safely get food to families, seniors and individuals who need it.

Anyone attending must adhere to the following guidelines:

Please pre-register at www.WeFeedCLE.org . You will receive a number and you will need to bring that number with you to display in your car window as part of the check-in process. This will help minimize personal contact and estimate the number of people expected to attend. Everyone is strongly encouraged to pre-register. If you need additional help, please call the Food Bank Help Center at 216-738-2067.

No walk up clients.

This will be a drive-thru process only and you will not need to leave your vehicle for any reason. You MUST be in a vehicle to receive food.

Due to safety concerns, we are REQUIRING that your trunk is empty. Food will only be placed in your trunk.

Traffic coming from the east (on Rt#2 or I 90 westbound) follow Rt#2 use the S. Marginal Exit #106 to get to the Muni Lot.

Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east travel to East 55th exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal Rd.

In general all other traffic should start at E.55 and S. Marginal and travel west on the S. Marginal to the Muni Lot

WHEN: Thursday, April 23 from 2-5 p.m.

WHERE: City of Cleveland Municipal Lot, 1503 South Marginal Rd.

Anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to call our Help Center at 216-738-2067 or go to www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org, access the map to find the nearest distribution to where they live. Several hundred of our partner programs are still open and ready to serve those in need in their neighborhood.