Halloween Food Freebies & Deals

Halloween is coming up on Thursday, and restaurants are getting in on the fun with some tricks-and-treats in the form of deals and freebies.

Thanks to The Real Deal team at RetailMeNot, here are the best deals in Cleveland for Halloween!

Applebee’s

For October, the $1 cocktail is the Vampire, which is a purple rum cocktail, served with a cherry and vampire fangs.

Baskin Robbins

On Halloween, ice cream scoops will be $1.70.

Bruegger’s Bagels

On Halloween, customers can purchase 13 bagels and 2 tubs of cream cheese for $10.31.

Blaze Pizza

Customers can get free pizza delivery through the Blaze website and app from October 28 - November 7. In addition, Blaze is sending out 500 limited-edition large pizza boxes with secret black-light activated messages. Those who receive one of the special boxes can receive free delivered Blaze Pizza for a year, a free pizza party and other prizes.

Cheesecake Factory

Up until Halloween, order $30 or more via DoorDash with promo code TREATORTREAT at checkout and get one complimentary slice of cheesecake (options include Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake and Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake).

Chili's

Enjoy a Chili’s $5 Margarita of the Month, the Fangtastic ‘Rita, made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Monin Blood Orange and fresh sour mix.

Chipotle

Stop by your local Chipotle location from 3 PM - close in your costume, and you can get a $4 bowl, burrito, salad or order of tacos.

Chuck E. Cheese

In October, kids who wear a costume will get 50 free tickets. Everyone’s a winner!

Dunkin'

Dunkin’ is offering any 10 munchkin doughnut holes for just $2 throughout October. Halloween menu items are also out for a limited time including the spooky Spider Donut topped with orange icing and a spider made out of a chocolate munchkin doughnut hole.

IHOP

The breakfast chain is serving up a spooky menu in honor of the spookiest family—the Addams family. Try Wednesday’s Web-Cakes or Morticia’s Haunted Hot Chocolate with toasted marshmallow hot chocolate and violet whipped cream. Plus, for a limited time kids under 12 eat free everyday from 4pm–10pm with the purchase of an adult entrée when dining in.

Insomnia Cookies

Wear your costume on October 31 and get a free traditional cookie—no purchase necessary! Can’t make it out? Get 10% off online delivery orders of $10 or more with code TREAT10 through 3am on November 4.

Krispy Kreme

Stop by on October 31 wearing your Halloween costume for a free doughnut of your choice.

McDonald’s and Uber Eats

From October 26 to November 1, get free delivery when you order McDonald’s through the Uber Eats app.

Papa John’s

The Jack-O’-Lantern thin-crust pepperoni pizza is back for $11. Plus, get Halloween-themed party deals all month long!

Wendy’s

Get five coupons for a free Jr. Frosty with the purchase of $1 Boo! Books. $0.85 of every $1 purchase goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.