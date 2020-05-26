Watch: Heights High Singers Perform 'Let It Be Me' Virtually

The Cleveland Heights High School Vocal Music Department recently debuted an arrangement of 'Let It Be Me,' a traditional Heights High song. The virtual performances of the singers was compiled by Vocal Music Director Jesse Lange.

The song, ‘Let It Be Me’ has been a traditional iconic show closer for decades where Alumni are invited to join current members on stage to sing along. Performed live, it’s moving, poetic and beautiful nostalgia.

This performance, while virtual, still includes current students and alumni, Mr. Lange and Assistant Director Kim Sudduth.

Mr. Lange had been teaching remotely, and according to Heights High's website, he said it was all worth it.

“It was a labor of love!” he said. “Seeing the current students and alumni come together was really special. I miss my students, I miss the staff, I miss the alumni, I miss the special bond we have through singing.”

On the importance of the song, Mr. Lange said that “It sends a great message, it touches people and it is beautiful.”

“I hope the video helps everyone feel more connected and less lost, and keeps the music alive in our hearts.”