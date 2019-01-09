Traffic Alert: The I-490 Opportunity Corridor Will Close For Two Years In May

Beginning in May, I-490 will close between East 55th Street and I-77 for two years through May 2021 as extensive work on Section 3 takes place.

That's two years of closures. Whoa.

Traffic will be detoured via Woodland or Carnegie avenues to access East 55th Street.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the specific detours are as follows:

I-77 northbound detour to East 55th Street northbound:

Exit at East 22nd Street/East 14th Street

Keep left onto East 14th Street

Keep right onto East 18th Street

Turn right on Carnegie Avenue to East 55th Street

I-77 northbound detour to East 55th Street southbound:

Exit at Woodland Avenue/East 30th Street

Keep right onto Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street

I-77 southbound detour to East 55th Street:

Exit at Woodland Avenue/East 30th Street

Keep left onto Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street

East 55th Street detour to I-490 westbound:

West on Woodland Ave to East 30th Street

Keep left and merge onto Orange Avenue

Keep right, merge onto I-77 southbound

Prior to May of this year, there will be some new pavement put down in the area, and ODOT warns drivers to follow all the necessary detour signs.

"The purpose of the Opportunity Corridor Project is to improve transportation and economic development in the historically underserved part of Cleveland known as the “Forgotten Triangle” located within the City of Cleveland, between I-490/I-77 and University Circle. "

