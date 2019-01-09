Indians Home Opener Set For April 1st!

It's been too long without Cleveland Indians baseball. Thankfully, the Tribe are back at Progressive Field very soon!

The Indians announced game times for 2019, which opens on the road March 28 against the Twins, with the home opener set for Monday, April 1 against the Chicago White Sox!

The home opener begins a six-game homestand featuring a two-game series against the White Sox (April 1 & April 3) and a four-game series against Toronto (April 4-7).

The Indians will hit the road for an eight-game road trip right before the All-Star break to allow for the 2019 All-Star Week festivities to begin in Cleveland on July 5-9.

Who's excited for the All-Star Game in Cleveland!? It's going to be awesome! And very busy.

The 2019 schedule will also feature six summer weekends at Progressive Field from June to August:

June 7-9 vs. New York Yankees

June 21-23 vs. Detroit Tigers

July 12-14 vs. Minnesota Twins

July 19-21 vs. Kansas City Royals

Aug. 2-4 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Aug. 23-25 vs. Kansas City Royals

For a full look at the schedule, click here.