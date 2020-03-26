You Can Now Buy The Indians Hot Dog Derby Racers As Bobbleheads

And they are officially licensed

March 26, 2020
Ben Fontana
Jul 16, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Mascots run during the hot dog derby during a game between the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Today would have been the start of the MLB season for the Indians, which makes us sad. The Indians would have opened the season today at Progressive Field, and we know Cleveland would have been buzzing.

If you're like us and missing baseball, we have some good news for you to fill that void. The Cleveland Indians are unveiling officially licensed, limited-edition Hot Dog Derby bobbleheads today.

Whether your favorite is Ketchup, Mustard, or Onion, you can now own a piece of the mascots for yourself! If you'd like ... get a set of all three!

Fans need something to enjoy during these unprecedented times, and bobbleheads make millions of fans smile each year. The bobbleheads will remind people that the baseball season will eventually begin, and we’ll appreciate it even more when we can head out to the ballpark with our friends and family, sit back, and enjoy America’s pastime (and a hot dog derby)!

The bobbleheads are officially licensed by the Cleveland Indians and MLB.

