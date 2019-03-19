Indians Announce Opening Day Festivities
Monday, April 1st can't come soon enough!
The Cleveland Indians today announced a full slate of festivities leading up to the Home Opener first pitch at 4:10PM on Monday, April 1 at Progressive Field.
The Indians will play the Chicago White Sox.
Here's what you need to know:
- All gates open at 2 PM
- Wayne Kirby will throw the ceremonial first pitch to Indians Hall of Famer Sandy Alomar
- There will be a pregame ceremony to celebrate the 2018 American League Central Division Championship team
- The team will pay tribute to Hall of Famer and player-manager Frank Robinson with #20 patches on its Opening Day uniforms
- Retired Navy Petty Officer, 1st Class Generald Wilson will perform the National Anthem
- 27th consecutive Home Opener sellout
- The Indians will honor the 25th Anniversary of the ballpark