Indians Announce Opening Day Festivities

Monday, April 1st can't come soon enough!

March 19, 2019
Ben Fontana
Apr 11, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Opening day bases sit on the field before the game between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Features
Local
Sports

The Cleveland Indians today announced a full slate of festivities leading up to the Home Opener first pitch at 4:10PM on Monday, April 1 at Progressive Field.

The Indians will play the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know:

  • All gates open at 2 PM
  • Wayne Kirby will throw the ceremonial first pitch to Indians Hall of Famer Sandy Alomar
  • There will be a pregame ceremony to celebrate the 2018 American League Central Division Championship team
  • The team will pay tribute to Hall of Famer and player-manager Frank Robinson with #20 patches on its Opening Day uniforms
  • Retired Navy Petty Officer, 1st Class Generald Wilson will perform the National Anthem
  • 27th consecutive Home Opener sellout
  • The Indians will honor the 25th Anniversary of the ballpark

Tags: 
Cleveland Indians
cleveland
progressive field