Cleveland Indians Ready To Play In Puerto Rico Next Week

The Indians will be in Puerto Rico next week!

The Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins are playing two games at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

It's the first time the MLB has been back to Puerto Rico since 2010! The games will also not take away from any more games at Progressive Field, as they'll count as home games for the Twins.

Despite Puerto Rico still being in recovery from the damage done by hurricanes Maria and Irma late last year, the Indians and Twins series is still on schedule.

The island is reportedly "open and ready for business."

The Stadium was apparently damaged during Hurricane Maria, but the park didn't get worn too bad, because a local winter Puerto Rican league game was played there back in January.

There are going to be new lights installed as well, and the bullpens, batting cages and dugout will also be updated.

The park isn't as big as other MLB stadiums, at only 18,000 capacity, but the league is expecting sell outs for both nights.

It should be fun to see Francisco Lindor, a native of Puerto Rico, and other members of the Indians compete on the U.S. Territory!

